Mary Mehus, age 72, of Forest Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022.
Mary graduated from Richfield High School in 1967, received a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State in 1971 and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota in 1981. She started her life-long career at John Deere in 1971 as a Sales Rep and Territory manager before taking on various office leadership roles. She has lived in Eau Claire, WI, Des Moines, IA, and finally Madison, WI prior to retiring in Forest Lake, MN. Mary loved adventures and traveling taking her mother on an Alaska cruise and trips to London, Scotland, Scandinavia and Paris. She traveled domestically and internationally with various friends and she enjoyed sharing the family cabin with friends and relatives. Mary had a simple and strong faith and was deeply involved in the various churches where she lived. She was a life-long learner and found her happiness through the joy and happiness of others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Adia; and brother, Richard.
She is survived by her brother, Roger; sister-in-law, Julie and nephew, Adrian.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake, MN 55025. Her Family will be greeting friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mary would be comfortable with casual summer attire.
