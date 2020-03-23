Mary L. (Walser) Falzone, age 74, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. A loving and devoted daughter, Mary was preceded in death by her father, Vergil H. Walser and mother, Mildred A. (King) Walser. Survived by husband of 54 years, Ted; children, David (Jenny) Falzone, Maria (Joe) Hall, and Paul (Whitney) Falzone; brother, Jim (June) Walser; grandchildren, Kaela, Amy, and Morgan. Mary was born on June 3, 1945 in St. Paul, MN, graduated from University High School class of 1963, and loved spending summers at her grandparents cabin on Beaver Dam Lake in Cumberland, Wisconsin, as much as she loved living and boating on Forest Lake where she and Ted raised their children. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to knit, paint, sew, and create - always making beautiful things. After retiring as a supervisor from the U.S. Postal Service, Mary dedicated much of her time to various animal rescues and traveling the world with her husband Ted and their friends. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to your local animal rescue.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.