Mary "Cashie" Kathleen Green, 77, of Center City, MN, passed away on the morning of April 25, 2023, surrounded by family and a dear friend at her home on the lake.
Cashie was born on December 29, 1945, to Alice and Harley Case in Saint Paul, MN. She attended Forest Lake High School along with her brother and three sisters, it's there she first met her future life partner husband Tom Green. They married July 7, 1983 and would remain so until Tom's death in 2014.
Cashie is survived by her sons, Jason Nickelson (her oldest) and wife Jessica, Stephen Nickelson (her favorite); along with her stepchildren, Christie (Trevor) Dougherty and Matt (Meredith) Green. Forever remembered by her grandchildren, Anna, Jos, Ellie, Kai, and Chase Nickelson, Ava and Max Dougherty, TJ and Weston Green. Loved by her siblings Glenna Shold, Gene (Linda) Case, Shay Mcdonnall; and all her nieces and nephews (too many to list); and Molly the canine.
Cashie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Green, parents Harley and Alice Case along with her sister Charlotte, brothers-in-law Dave Shold and Scott Mcdonnall.
Cashie was passionate about many things apart from her family: knitting, crocheting, quilting, kayaking, gardening, farming, framing, boating, celebrity impressions, and sunbathing. Maybe you ate some of her sweet corn near Eureka, WI or enjoyed the sun on your face while visiting her in Center City or even warmed your hands using a pair of her mittens made from old wool sweaters which she mainly gave to the homeless. Being part of the community at the St. Croix Regional Hospital was a joy every day for her.
Many of Cashie's colleagues became her best friends. For many years, she sat at the front desk aiding people in navigating the halls of the hospital, helping loved ones reunite after illness or injury or just standing out in the hallway of the maternity ward listening to her first grandchild being born. Cashie's smiling face was the first person most people saw coming into the hospital and likely the last person they saw leaving...lucky them! Cashie reached many lives in so many different ways, she and her smile will definitely be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate warm clothes to a homeless shelter near you.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025, on May 17th from 5-7pm.
