Mary J. (nee Wolf) Muenchow, age 72, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, in her home in Forest Lake, MN with family surrounding her. She was born October 7, 1949, in New Prague, MN to LeRoy and Jeannette (nee Theis) Wolf.
An avid history buff, Mary frequently explored museums, historical markers, and famous sites with her loving husband Stan. She spent time enjoying music and camping with friends and family. She was a loyal Minnesota Twins fan, even having met some Twins players. She shared her love of cooking with her friends and family and spent her free time sewing, crocheting, and creating beautiful crafts.
Mary attended St. Catherine's University in St. Paul, MN. She worked at Bemidji State University and ascended her career through her working years to a Human Resources Director for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities in St. Paul, MN. She served the collegiate community with passion, revere, and a heart of service.
Mary's memory will be cherished and kept alive by her husband Stan; her children, Paula (nee Barke) Armstead, Denise (nee Millar) Hutson, Andrew Millar; David Millar; Charles and Sandi (nee Martineau) Millar, and Sandy (nee Muenchow) McCabe and Damon Peterson. Mary had 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren that she cherished and loved deeply.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jeanette and LeRoy Wolf; along with mother and father in-laws.
Memorial service held at 2:30 PM, on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
