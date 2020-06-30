Mary Ann Bahnemann, age 82 of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died, peacefully while surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Ann Boehne; son, Robert Bahnemann; grandson, Robert Sontag; brother, Martin Boehne. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 62 years, Milton; children, Cathy (Greg) Ross, Richard, Lisa (Steve) Sontag, Bill, Vicki (Alan) Bowser, Sue (Tom) Thill, Tom, James; 26 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Meg Sullivan, Michael Boehne; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private family services will be held. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Maplewood, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to donor's choice. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information.
