Loving & Devoted Husband, Father & Papa passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2021. Marvin served for 35 years in the Army Reserves and retired as a Master Sargeant. He was an active member at Church of St. Peter and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Marvin loved to watch and play golf as well as birdwatching. Preceded in death by parents, Peter & Helen; siblings, Pearl Beck, Dorothy Stuntebeck, Robert. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Mary; children, Timothy, Deborah (Lance) Noren, Stephen (Judy), Lisa (Kevin) Novack; grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrea, Blake (Jennifer), Ashley, Casey, Taylor (Mark); great-grandchildren, Carter, Trip, Macklin; many nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Sat. Feb. 6, 2021 at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Sat. Feb. 6, 2021 at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
