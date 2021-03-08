Marlene English, age 82, of Forest Lake, MN passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph’s Hospital on March 3, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family as she went to her heavenly home. Marlene Janet (Grefe) English was born on January 18, 1939 in Lakefield, MN. She spent her childhood in a farming community in Ottertail, MN, and after high school graduation obtained a degree in education from Concordia College in Saint Paul, MN. She spent her career teaching in both public and parochial school systems in Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, and New Jersey where she met her future husband, Martin English, whom she married on June 18, 1966. They gave birth to their only child, Terri in 1971, and moved to Cumberland, WI, finally settling back in Minnesota after Martin obtained a position with the state of Minnesota. She worked as a paraprofessional in the Chisago Lakes school district for over 25 years. Marlene enjoyed learning and music from a young age. She began attending a small country school when she was four and would often walk there to sit in on the classes. She was a skilled organist and served in this capacity at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church. She was highly involved with her church family and regularly reached out to those in need. Her many friends are a testament to her impact on those around her and on her community. She is preceded in death by her husband Martin, sister Caryl, and parents Rudolph and Edna Grefe. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private family services will be held.
