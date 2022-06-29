Mark Wielde, 74, of Forest Lake, MN was a man of integrity, kindness, and a stunning dry wit. He was a humble man who preferred McDonalds to fancy restaurants, his house to grand hotels, and his family to anything else. He was a man you could depend on to make sure he was doing everything the right way, measuring four times before cutting once.
Mark graduated from Johnson High School in St. Paul. He attended the University of Minnesota and married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen, the love of his life. They were blessed to have 53 beautiful years together.
He found happiness and peace in the small moments; sitting on his dock, watching sunsets with his dogs by his side. One of his greatest joys was spending time with Kathy and his children and grandchildren. Mark loved sailing, traveling and had a great deal of patience for teaching beginners how to waterski.
Mark went to meet God on June 27, 2022 at home cradled in the arms of his wife.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leona Wielde.
He will be deeply and profoundly missed by those who knew and loved him including his beloved wife, Kathleen; daughters, Heather (Thomas) Karls, Beth (Derek) Heidelberg; grandchildren, Tristan, Ethan, Joseph, Eleanor, Eric, Camilla; siblings, Jack Wielde, Anne (Greg) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Margie (Ron) Kuchenmeister, Debra (Glen) Grube, Wendy (Randy) Peterfeso, Sue (Dan) Hefta; mother-in-law, Evelyn Leier; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private Family Services will be held.
To recognize his lifelong love of animals, memorials are preferred to Mark's favorite charities, Northwoods Humane Society, or to RAGOM, a golden retriever rescue group.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.