Loving mom, grandma and sister passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2020. Early on in life, Marjorie loved horses and the cowgirl lifestyle. She had a passion for gardening both flowers and produce. Over the years, she had planted and cared dearly for many fruit and oak trees on their farm. The family farm was the melting pot for all of her kid’s friends. Preceded in death by husband, Edward; son, David Marshall; brother-in-law, Richard Field. Survived by children, John (Roberta), Christine, Mallory, Jason (Sara); grandchildren, Holland, Madison Merchlewitz, Samuel, Evan, Hailey Merchlewitz, Alayna Merchlewitz; sisters, Patricia Scholer, Karen Field; special nephew, William (Vickie) Huard. A private celebration of Marjorie’s life will take place at the farm at a future date.
