Marian, age 91 of Forest Lake, loving mother and grandmother, retired from ISD 831 in 1992, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022.
She was a woman of great faith, she enjoyed volunteering and working within her community.
Preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Ronald; infant son, Patrick John; sister, Joan Wood.
Survived by children, Therese (John) Rose, Christopher (Mary), Stephen, Matthew (Wendy), Joseph (Deb), Jeanine (John) Otte, and Sharon Paul; 13 grandchildren, Chandler Poling, Madeleine Poling, Olivia Poling, Leah (Kevin) Johnson, Nathan Paul, Daniel (Marilyn) Paul, Emily (Sean) Bowers, Ashley (Jordan) Pearl, Sarah Paul, Bailey Paul, John Otte, Julia (Riley) Forcelle, and James Otte; nine great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, August 16th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of St. Peter, Forest Lake. "We would like to thank the staff at Heart to Home for the love and care they gave our mother while she was there."
