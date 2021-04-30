Madeline Ann Vlatkovich

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Maddey. Our Angel, Sweetgirl, and Shigaliga. She passed away on April 27, 2021, at home. She brought amazing joy, love, comfort, laughter and perspective to her entire family and friends. Her sense of humor, wit, adventure and carefree spirit was like no other. She was a gifted artist and musician. Her drawings depicted life and people who interested her. Her music talents included singing and playing piano. She enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. She was an avid reader and had great depth of thought and understanding. She loved 70 degree days, because she didn’t like being hot. She was awarded the Presidential Creative scholarship from Minneapolis College of Art & Design after high school. She was blessed with being a mother to Aaliyah Lucille. Maddey passed on her gentle soul, warm loving spirit, and infectious laughter to her beloved daughter. Maddey is survived by her daughter Aaliyah Lucille, mother Denise Vlatkovich of Forest Lake, MN, father Jeffrey Vlatkovich of Hibbing, MN, sister Abigail (Joe Vaughan), brother Justin Vlatkovich, paternal grandfather Mike Vlatkovich of Hibbing, MN, maternal grandfather Mike Krenz of St. Croix Falls, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Gloria Krenz, paternal grandmother Shirley Vlatkovich, and cousin Niko Vlatkovich. Celebration of Maddey’s life will be held at Open Door Church, Hibbing, MN on Sunday, May 2nd with family and her close friends.
