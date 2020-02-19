Lynne Kennedy, age 71, of Forest Lake, formerly from Luck, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease on February 16, 2020, as her husband walked into church to pray for her. Lynne was a dedicated Twins fan and called herself a “jack of all trades, master of none.” She loved acting and was involved with her community theater. She was proud to be one of the original Walmart employees at the St. Croix Falls location. Lynne was an underappreciated wife and loving mother. She is preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Leocadia Struminski of Glen Cove, New York; and son, “Rod.” Survived by husband, Richard; daughter, Tara; grandson, Michael; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Church of St. Peter, The Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Heart Association.

To send flowers to the family of Lynne Kennedy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lynne's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lynne's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.