Lynne Kennedy, age 71, of Forest Lake, formerly from Luck, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease on February 16, 2020, as her husband walked into church to pray for her. Lynne was a dedicated Twins fan and called herself a “jack of all trades, master of none.” She loved acting and was involved with her community theater. She was proud to be one of the original Walmart employees at the St. Croix Falls location. Lynne was an underappreciated wife and loving mother. She is preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Leocadia Struminski of Glen Cove, New York; and son, “Rod.” Survived by husband, Richard; daughter, Tara; grandson, Michael; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Church of St. Peter, The Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Heart Association.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Lynne's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Lynne's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.