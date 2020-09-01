Lynn Marie LaMotte

Lynn LaMotte, age 70, of Pine City, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Harvey; daughter, Dawn; brother, Joe Harvey. She is survived by son, Joe (Crystal); mother, Joyce; sister, Annette Friedl; brother, Jeff (Brenda) Harvey; grandchildren, Nikayla, Narryiah, Braven; nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. She was loved by many and her gentle soul will be missed. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Saint John Baptist Cemetery, 5446 147th St N, Hugo, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.