Lyle "Bob" Morehead Jr.

Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa passed away October 12, 2021.
Lyle "Bob" Morehead was born in Walker, MN on February 28, 1939. He grew up and remained in Forest Lake his entire life. He was married to Karen in 1963 (57 years). They were blessed with three boys: Dan (Janaina), Jim (Jean), and Mike (Carmen).
Bob's order of love was truly God - Family - Sports (especially baseball). He was a Ranger through and through - even a Forest Lake Hall of Fame Honoree. Bob was a meat-cutter by day and handyman, avid sports fan, devoted husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, grandpa, and great-grandpa - that is how he filled in the dash between his birth and passing. He was a humble man - not much for the spotlight. He quietly served others in so many ways. He golfed in the GOOD GUY Open Tournament for many years to help financially support cancer families. He was truly the "Good Guy" for all who were blessed to know him. He will remain in our hearts forever.
Preceded in death by siblings, Inez Siegmund, Billy T., D.J.
Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Karen; sons, Dan (Janaina), Jim (Jean), Mike (Carmen); grandchildren, Veronika, Sophia, Rebecca, Juliana, Olivia, Thomas, Evan, Erika, Marcus, Allison (Sam), Jake, Alec; great grandchildren, Ember and Edith; sister-in-law, Cathy; godchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation 2-6 PM Sunday, October 17th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, October 18th with visitation one hour prior at The Church of St. Peter, Forest Lake. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to one of these memorials: Lakes Life Care Center or Forest Lake High School Basketball or Baseball Programs (contact the AD).
