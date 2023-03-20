Louise Ann Kelley, age 78, of Forest Lake, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home in Forest Lake.
Louise is survived by her children Andrew (Marti), Katherine (Chris) Mikkelson, and Stephen (Molly) Kelley; grandchildren Tommy, Elise, Derek, Ben, Abby, Wyatt, Izzy, and John; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Jack and Alicia Boyle, and her beloved brother-in-law Ronald Terrell.
Louise was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 18, 1944. She was the oldest of five girls, and had an incredibly close relationship with each sister. She married John Kelley in 1968, and they raised their family in Merrick, NY. Widowed in 1986, Louise made the decision to move to White Bear Lake, MN in 1994.
Since then, she has been an active member, volunteer, and servant for Eagle Brook Church- where she found great joy in reaching people for Christ. She had an adventurous spirit, lived life to the fullest and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends to many places worldwide. She has been a part of many choral groups, the last one being Unexpected Company Chorale, in Lindstrom, MN. Her greatest pleasure in life was to give of her time, talents, and treasures to serve others. Favorite memories included playing Scrabble, Tetris, and other games, with a cup of tea.
Louise's final resting place will be next to her husband John, at Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, NY.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am, Friday March 24, 2023, at Eagle Brook Church - White Bear Lake, 2401 Buffalo Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN. Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be received by her children.
