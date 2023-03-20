Louise Ann Kelley

Louise Ann Kelley, age 78, of Forest Lake, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home in Forest Lake.

Louise is survived by her children Andrew (Marti), Katherine (Chris) Mikkelson, and Stephen (Molly) Kelley; grandchildren Tommy, Elise, Derek, Ben, Abby, Wyatt, Izzy, and John; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

