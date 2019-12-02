Louis S. Winnick, age 83 of Forest Lake, Minnesota passed away November 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Bessie (Gordon) Winnick; sister, Sara Chico and brother, David. Survived by sister, Marie Kozlowski and brothers Mel and Jerry; and other extended family. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at SONS OF JACOB CEMETERY, 770 Parkway Drive, St. Paul, MN.
Louis S. Winnick
