Louis Dent born September 25, 1932 in Clarissa, MN, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Louis S. Dent Sr., and Lillie M (Larson) Dent; siblings, Glenn Dent, and Laura (Dent) Riedel. Survived by wife of 68 years, Darlene; children, Teresa (Mike), Julie, Ingrid (Mark), Marie, Jeffrey (Beverly); siblings, Lloyd Dent, Elaine (Dent), Clementson; seventeen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Louis will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling.
