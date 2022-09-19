Lorraine Roberts

Lorraine Ruth Roberts, 91, of Woodbury, died on September 13, 2022.

Lorraine was born near Ogema, WI on November 25, 1930 to John and Katherine (Harless) Roinila. She grew up on the family dairy farm, graduated from Westboro High School in 1948 and worked in Phillips, WI for several years before marrying her high school sweetheart Russell Roberts in June 1956 after he graduated from dental school at Marquette University. They traveled throughout the country for two years when he served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force. They then lived near Clear Lake, WI from 1958 - 1969 where Russell had his dental practice and Wyoming, MN from 1969 - 2016 when Russell worked for the State of Minnesota from 1969 - 1993. She remained in Wyoming after Russell died in 2000. In 2016, Lorraine moved to Saint Therese of Woodbury, where she lived until her death.

