Lorraine Roberts

Lorraine Ruth Roberts, 91, of Woodbury, died on September 13, 2022.
Lorraine was born near Ogema, WI on November 25, 1930 to John and Katherine (Harless) Roinila. She grew up on the family dairy farm, graduated from Westboro High School in 1948 and worked in Phillips, WI for several years before marrying her high school sweetheart Russell Roberts in June 1956 after he graduated from dental school at Marquette University. They traveled throughout the country for two years when he served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force. They then lived near Clear Lake, WI from 1958 - 1969 where Russell had his dental practice and Wyoming, MN from 1969 - 2016 when Russell worked for the State of Minnesota from 1969 - 1993. She remained in Wyoming after Russell died in 2000. In 2016, Lorraine moved to Saint Therese of Woodbury, where she lived until her death.
Lorraine enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts of all kinds and was an accomplished knitter, stitcher and seamstress. She also enjoyed spending time with family, her backyard bird feeders, gardening, fishing, and camping in the travel trailers that she and Russell owned over the years, taking trips to campgrounds, state and national parks throughout the United States and Canada. She was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins fan.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; her daughter, Kathy Long; and her sister, Sarah Cliver.
Lorraine is survived by four children, Mary (John) Mikes, Jim (Barb) Roberts, Patty (Erik) Johanson, and Mark (Cecilia Placencia) Roberts; her son-in-law, Jim Long and five grandchildren, Jackson (Becca) Long, Molly Johanson, Gus Johanson, Nick Roberts and Lauren Roberts along with other extended Roberts and Roinila family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 7 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Shafer, MN. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Ogema, WI. Arrangements are being handled by Wulff Funeral Home, Woodbury, MN.
The family would like to express special thanks to staff from both Saint Therese and Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
