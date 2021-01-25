Lorraine P. O'Brien

Lorraine Priscilla O’Brien, age 91 of North Branch, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Ecumen North Branch. Lorraine was born on August 30, 1929 in Minneapolis to parents, Eric and Alma (Nelson) Olson. She attended Minneapolis schools and at the age of 16 took her first job as a waitress for Al Pien at his café near the airport. She later took a job at Honeywell where she worked for $1.25/hr. Lorraine also worked at New Lyndale School as an aide and at Albinson’s Printing in Minneapolis. In her sixties, she truly loved being a waitress at the Legion Club in Red Wing where she loved interacting with people. Lorraine married Ronald West on June 30, 1952 at the military base in Alabama where he was stationed. Ronald passed away in 1994 and Lorraine met and later married William O’Brien on April 12, 1997. They built a home in Wyoming and later moved to their townhome in North Branch. Her final years were spent living at Cherrywood in Forest Lake. Lorraine was a test cook for Betty Crocker, was a skilled seamstress making clothing for her daughter as well as decorative blankets for show horses dance costumes. She also cherished her time spent as a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 106. Lorraine is survived by her children, Donald A. West of Wyoming, Douglas R. (Jeanne) West of Rosemount, Thomas J. (Deborah) West of Lake City and Teresa (John) Murray of Stacy; her two sisters, Lucille Nyhammer of South Haven and Beverly Jechort; her five grandchildren, Mallory, Amanda, Ashley, John, Jr. and Evan; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Kynzlee, Madilynn, Collin and Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ronald West in 1994; second husband, William O’Brien in 2016; sisters, Elaine and Annette and brothers, LeRoy and Woodrow. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will follow the service at Scandinavian Cemetery in Forest Lake. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
