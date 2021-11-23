Lois Danielson, age 95 of Forest Lake, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & friend passed away surrounded by family on November 22, 2021.
Preceded in death by husband, Bisky; parents, Charles & Edith Anderson; sister, Harriet Erickson. Survived by sons, Kevin (Barb), Craig (Candace); grandchildren, Molly, Amy (Tim) Sibley, Jennifer (Chad) Gerrits, Erik (Tori); great-grandchildren, Liam, Ren, Ivy, Riley, Amber; many nephews & a niece, other relatives & friends.
Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery, Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.