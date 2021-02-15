Lois Irene (Thompson) Johnson, age 85, formerly of Scandia, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Hudson, Wisconsin. Lois was a lifelong member of Elim Lutheran Church, Scandia, Minnesota. She attended Hay Lake School and graduated from Forest Lake High School, Class of 1953. Lois was a founding member of Taco Daze Tennis Courts. She enjoyed playing bridge and getting together for class reunion lunches. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Louise Thompson; husband of 58 years, Alan Johnson; daughter, Kim Wiegand; siblings, Joyce Anderson, Marlin Thompson, Marion Thompson (infant). Lois was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be missed by her daughters, Jacki Johnson, Pam (Jeff) Anderson; grandchildren, Jessica Berrios, Erik Jacobs, Aaron Jacobs, Christy (Scott) Kusilek, Jacob (Sierra) Anderson, Kelsey (Jake) Rode; other family and friends. A private family service will be held in June with interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Elim Lutheran Church or Gammelgarden.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.