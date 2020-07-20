Lois Hollingsworth, age 72, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on July 19, 2020. Lois was a longtime registered nurse, social worker and caregiver. She was raised in Forest Lake and was a 1965 graduate of Forest Lake High School. Her hobbies were baking, crocheting and knitting; she will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith Larson; brother, Theodore Larson. Survived by husband of 51 years, Ira; daughters, Sheryl (Jason) Houle, Valerie (Benji Johnson); grandchildren, Samantha (Ben) Griffin, Anthony Bothman, Alyssa Houle, Zachary Houle; great-grandson, Benjamin Griffin Jr.; siblings, William (Jill) Larson, Walter (Candy) Larson, JoyAnn (Paul) Snape; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Lois’ life will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 24th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.
Lois Edith (Larson) Hollingsworth
Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.