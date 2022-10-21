LoAnn J. Matheson, 87 passed away on Friday October 14, 2022.
LoAnn was born on May 1, 1935 to John and Harriet Janssen.
She is survived by her brother, Tomas (Evelyn) Janssen and her children, John (Lynda) Matheson, Jay Matheson, Joy (Mike) Matheson-Thul, Jeff (Azucena) Matheson, Jeana Matheson and Denise Matheson; five Grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Proceed in death by her parents, John and Harriet Janssen; brother, James Janssen and Shirley Janssen; and father of her 5 children Leland Matheson.
LoAnn was born, raised and lived in Forest Lake her whole life. She enjoyed baseball, the Twins of course, and football, and going to the casino from time to time. LoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her precious cat snickers who also crossed the rainbow bridge earlier this year.
Her Celebration of life will be held at the Forest Lake Legion Post 225 on October 29, 2022 from 2-6 p.m., where there will be a small service, and then anyone who wishes to speak may offer memories of LoAnn. We would like her to be remembered with JOY.
Interment will be a private family only services at the Scandinavian Cemetery in Forest Lake.
