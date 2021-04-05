Linnea I. Barrott (nee: Johnson) formerly of Forest Lake, MN passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Jon C. Barrott, Kirkland, WA. She leaves behind three daughters: Joni (Tom) Cannon, Susan (Kent) Heulman, Karen (Cary) Barrott-Kendall; four grandchildren: Tasha, Kurt (Julia), David, Joseph and four great-grandchildren: Brandon, Hunter, Leon. Linnea is a 1952 graduate of Forest Lake High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of Minnesota. She will be interred at Scandinavian Cemetery in Forest Lake at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.