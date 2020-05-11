Linda Lou Hartung

 

Linda Lou Hartung, age 70, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Marjorie Hartung. Survived by siblings, Vickie Devriendt, Loren Hartung, Darrell (Shonda) Hartung, Wayne (Jennifer) Hartung; nieces, Hollie Devriendt, Ryane Hartung, Jenna (Tim) Martin; great nieces and nephews, Mikayla, Ryane, Cole, Ashlynn (Eli), and Sydney. A private interment was held at Calvary Cemetery.

