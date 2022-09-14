Leslie "Les" Oliver Gemmill Jr., age 78, of Columbus, MN changed his address to Heaven on September 13, 2022.
Despite a lengthy battle with his health, Les continued to shine his light and face each challenge with an amazing wit, sense of humor and love for his family.
Les and Aggie were proud business owners of Gemmill Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. for 50 years before retiring. It was a privilege to serve his community for so many years and bless those he served on each service call. Les loved sharing his love for Christ, praying for those in need and always extending an invitation to attend his second home; Maranatha Assembly of God - Forest Lake Campus.
Les is survived by his loving bride, best friend and forever dance partner of 57 years, 10 months, and 20 days, Agnes "Aggie"; his five children, John Gemmill, Leslie Gemmill, Tina (Kendall) Friese, Terri Kaufman and Lisa Gemmill; eight grandchildren, Brandi Gemmill (Andy Schmidt), Candi (Eric) Dahl, Chrissy (Trevor) Osterbauer, Brittany Seel (Karl), Kelli (Jesse) Griffiths, Ethan (Allie) Salau, Joel (Monica) Friese and Tianna (Layton) Larson; nine great-grandchildren, Graysen Rich, Remmingten Osterbauer, Logan and Theo Larson, Quentin Seel, Noah and Juliana Griffiths and two baby boys on the way.
The love that Les poured into his family daily will continue to fill the tremendous void his absence has created.
In Heaven, Les is now surrounded by his best furry friend, Rascal; two children too precious for earth; nine grandchildren too precious for earth; two great-grandchildren too precious for earth, Hayden Griffiths and Baby Dahl; and son-in-law, John Kaufman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maranatha Assembly of God, 24799 Forest Blvd N, Forest Lake, MN 55025. For those unable to attend, Les' service will be livestreamed at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery in Forest Lake.
