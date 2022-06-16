Leland "Lee" G. Matheson, 86, passed on Wednesday June 8, 2022. .
Lee was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Ham Lake, MN to William and Esther Matheson.
He is survived by his brother Don (Vivian); sister Lolly (Gary) Stenlund; sisters-in-law Betty Lou and Eljane Matheson; LoAnn Matheson, mother of their children John (Lynda) Matheson, Jay Matheson, Joy (Mike) Matheson-Thul, Jeff (Azucena) Matheson, Jeana Matheson, and Christopher Glenna-Matheson; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by wife Marjorie Matheson; his brothers Lester, Wilber, Wendel; sisters Marjorie and Vivian; sister-in-law Verna and brothers-in-law Gordon and Norman.
Lee and Marj spent many years traveling, spending winters in Florida and summers in Minnesota. After her death, Lee spent his life in Florida until his health brought him back home to Minnesota to be taken care of by family. In Florida, he enjoyed spending time with his many friends playing bags and bingo, helping others with small home repairs and taking a boat out for a spin. Though not a veteran himself, as the youngest son of the farm, he was a member of the VFW in Florida and spent many hours volunteering there.
His Celebration of Life service will be held at the VFW Post 4210 Hall on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4-8 pm, where all will be able to speak and offer their memories of Lee as he wanted to be remembered with joy instead of sadness.
