Lee A. Perrault, age 82, of Forest Lake, died peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following a long struggle with complications and health issues after heart surgery. Lee was a graduate of Forest Lake High School, Class of 1956. He was involved in many business ventures in Forest Lake for over 50 years. His thumbprint can be found in several civic organizations of our community and behind the scenes in the lives of the many lives he touched throughout the years. He was the true embodiment of helping our fellow brothers and sisters. Lee was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. Music was a large part of his life, performing in many choral settings and barbershop shows. He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Alice (Trudeau) Perrault; sisters, Darlene Bergeron and Mary Bakeberg; brothers-in-law, William Bergeron and Charles Harvey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mildred; children, Denise (Richard) Simonetti, Daniel (Diane), Lucinda (Joe) Faust, Jesse; grandchildren, Jeremy (Angela) Kurilla, Dustin (Kayla) Hanson, Shawna (Timothy) Ashe, Jenna (Daniel) Boettner, Amy (Nick) Cutrone, Leann (Mike) Schwartzbauer, Adam Lowe; great-grandchildren, Grace, Ben, Chris, Waverly, Ava, Ellie, Reid, Blake, Claire, Sam, Leo, Hattie, Mila, Anthony, Ashtyn; sister, Joyce Harvey; brother-in-law, Eddy Bakeberg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH DOOR 4. Interment to follow at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. Please no cards or flowers, instead your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Masks are required to be worn. Please call for additional information.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.