Lee, age 76 of Scandia, Loving Husband and Dad passed away with Linda and Troy by his side on January 20, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
Lee was born in Alberta Township in Benton County on August 5, 1945 and grew up in a farming community in Gilman and later lived in Foley.
Lee enlisted in the Army in August of 1964 and spent time in Vietnam. He then went on to work for Unisys for 29 years.
In 1973, he met Linda at Oscars Bar in Minneapolis and they were married in 1975. They then made their home in Scandia where Troy was born.
Lee loved to hunt and fish with Troy and enjoyed cooking and gardening. Lee and Linda enjoyed traveling to places like Alaska, Aruba, Panama City, British Columbia and many more locations.
Lee stayed connected with many friends, family and Army buddies through social media. He also enjoyed the men groups at White Castle and McDonalds. He got a kick out of giving people a hard time which meant he really liked you. The White Castle group will remember the following saying, "That's Her Job!" He will be missed so much by his family and many friends.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held 3-6 PM Wednesday, February 2nd at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. To recognize Lee's service to our Country, a ritual service will be provided by the Forest Lake American Legion and VFW at 4:30 PM that afternoon. Interment, Fort Snelling Cemetery.
