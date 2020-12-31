Lawrence (Larry) Stanley Grahek of Stacy, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from COVID on December 26, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Larry was born on January 2, 1957 to Amelia and Stanley Grahek. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in the class of 1975. Larry completed his 4 year degree through the University of Minnesota where he played baseball for the Minnesota Gophers and was drafted to play for the Kansas City Royals. He will be remembered for his love of family, sports, music, cooking, golf and boating. Larry was a true DIY guy and loved home improvement projects. One of his most beloved projects was a boat renovation. His favorite relaxation was to be on the lake cruising in his boat. He also loved to listen to his treasured vinyl record collection. Larry is survived by his wife Sandra, daughters Emily and Michayla, fur baby Belle, brother Bob (Cindy) Grahek, sisters Kathy (Joel) Belehar, and Jane (Gary) Dormanen, mother-in-law Elvie Zitzow, brothers-in-law Keith (Paula) Zitzow and Kevin (Sheri) Zitzow, sister-in-law Sheila (Jason) Sayler, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Amelia, grandparents Frank and Ursula Tratnik and Joe J and Anna Grahek. Due to COVID, internment will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021 when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are with the Roseville Memorial Chapel in Roseville, MN.
