Larry passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Fairview Medical Center in Edina, MN surrounded by his family. Larry was born on May 9, 1961 in St. Paul, MN. Larry was a lifetime resident of Forest Lake, MN. Most of his employment years were spent in construction, operating heavy machinery. He had a deep love and passion for sports, music and most importantly his family. He will be missed by all. Larry is survived by his mother, JoAnna (James) Brink; children, DeNay (Paul) Schreiner, Kyle (Niki) Fuller and Zach (Sarah) Fuller; siblings, Jeralyn (Chris) Thelen, Lori (John) Quist and Nick Fuller; grandchildren Reed, Bryn and Max, who loved their grandpa Larry very much; and also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Fuller; step-father, Glen “Grandpy” Growe. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., August 19th with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
