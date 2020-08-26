Loving wife, mom, grandma, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by father, James Sauter. Survived by beloved husband, Carl; children, Ashley (Sean) Deneweth, Kyle; grandchildren, Brecken, Jackson, Rhodes; mother, Shirley Sauter; sister, Lenora (Brian) Egle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Although we will no longer have Lavonne here with us, we take comfort in knowing she will always be with us in spirit. We will always have a seat at the table for you. A celebration of Lavonne’s life 4 p.m. Saturday, August 29th with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

