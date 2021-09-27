On Sept. 9, 2021, Laurel Stanley Saker, 82, died peacefully in his sleep. As a Grumpy Old Man himself, he would have appreciated that, on hearing of his passing, most friends follow their condolences and tears with the phrase "Lucky Bastard."
Laurel was an eccentric intellectual, with a deep passion for history, classical music, opera, proper English, collecting stamps and sharing obscure facts and stories he heard on Public Radio (which, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MPR in his name). He also loved feeding squirrels from his kitchen window, gardening, setting up elaborate model trains under the Christmas tree, Sammy's pizza, cheap beer, good cognac and driving Volvos until they stopped running.
His fashion sense consisted of pocketed t-shirts, with the pocket so full, it gave him a permanent lean, layered with a a flannel shirt and well-worn jeans. Unless, he was getting on a flight, in which case he wore a suit jacket, because that was the proper thing to do.
For 38 years, he was a dedicated husband to Marie, with whom he had four children. Not being a big fan of change, within 6 months of her death, he married Marie's older sister, Joan. While it took a while to adjust to the new arrangement, dad and Aunt Joan enjoyed a loving and happy marriage of 16 years until her passing.
He was a loving father and occasional pain in the ass to his children, Joseph (Debra), Kathleen (Bill), William and Daniel. Sadly, William also preceded him in death (so wherever they are, he can't blame him for this obituary).
Like traveling on a plane without a suitcoat, the term Grandpa was far too plebian - so to his grandchildren Lily, Ben, JoJo, Anna, Kailey and Alyssa, he was strictly known as Grandpafather.
Laurel Stanley was a fan of Laurel and Hardy, and we know that he would have shared the sentiment of, his namesake, Stan Laurel who said "If any of you cry at my funeral, I'll never speak to you again!"
While his whole family is deeply saddened by his passing, as we know he would have wanted, we are planning, not a funeral, but a Happy Hour Celebration of Life at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225. Right until his last day, Laurel made his daily trek to the Post at Happy Hour to take attendance, ensure everyone was okay, and where he became affectionately known as "The Mayor."
The party shall be held on Wednesday, September 29, between 2:00 and 6:00. Please join us where we shall, to quote Laurel, "Drink beer and tell lies" (and all women shall leave with a flower, because Laurel believed ladies should always been given flowers).
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555, please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.
