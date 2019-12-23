Laura “Jean” Kotchen, age 78 of Forest Lake, passed away surrounded by family on December 21, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Donald Jr.; brother, Russell. Survived by loving husband of 62 years, Donald Sr.; children, David, Mark (Jackie), Paul; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Lloyd, Margie, Betty, Ann, Mary, Frances (Kenny); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
