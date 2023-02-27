It was the last Thursday of the month of January on the 26th day of 2023 that Larry became absent from his body to be present with the Lord.
Larry Alan Ripley was born on April 30, 1952, in Thief River Falls, MN to Cal and Cathy (Sumbs) Ripley.
Those who knew Larry knew he was extremely intelligent and creative. Larry had an insatiable hunger for truth and beauty. He appreciated all kinds of art, enjoyed drawing, writing poetry, was a voracious reader and loved music.
Larry is survived by his mother, Cathy Ripley; sisters, Cheri (Tom) Edwards, Jodi (Randy) Ayers; nieces and nephew, Katie Gesch, Anna Edwards (her son, John Edwards), Michael (Ashley) Gullekson, and Amy Edwards (her daughter, Rileigh Shehadeh); as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cal Ripley; grandparents, Earle and Huldah Ripley and Johanna Sumbs Evans; and also several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Per Larry's wishes, there will be a small graveside gathering this summer. In Larry's memory, donations may be made to Lakeview Hospice, 5803 Neal Ave. N, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
We are less without him, but more for knowing him.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.