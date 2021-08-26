Kurt Clarence Kowarsch, age 42, of Linwood, MN died unexpectedly on August 21, 2021. Kurt was born on December 24, 1978 in Forest Lake, MN to Steven and Mary Kowarsch. He grew up in rural Franconia Township and was a 1997 graduate from Chisago Lakes High School. Kurt was a 14-year veteran of the Forest Lake Police Department and was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2011. Prior to joining the Forest Lake Police Department, he worked at the Washington County Sheriff’s office and the Annandale Police Department. Kurt had a passion for the outdoors. Whether it be hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s or snowmobiling, he embraced every season. He had a larger-than-life personality that everyone gravitated towards and was always surrounded by family and many friends. He truly lived life to the fullest and will forever be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and his ability to ensure everyone around him had a good time. Kurt is survived by beloved wife, Ashley (Lavalle) and daughter, Lauren; parents, Steven and Mary (Lendway); siblings, Luke (Jennifer) and Maree (Joe) Woodruff; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by daughter, Brooke; paternal and maternal grandparents. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Eagle Brook Church-Lino Lakes Campus, 7775 20th Avenue North, Lino Lakes. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God, 24799 Forest Boulevard, Forest Lake. A second visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday at Eagle Brook Church-Lino Lakes Campus, 7775 20th Avenue North, Lino Lakes, Minnesota. Interment at South Green Lake Cemetery, Chisago City, Minnesota.
