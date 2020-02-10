Kenneth Robert Brisson, formerly of Forest Lake, died peacefully the evening of Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 84. He will be remembered as a fun loving, faithful family man, for fishing, hunting and playing the accordion in a variety dance band called the Triangles with his son and brothers-in-law. Over the years, he worked in a factory, as a truck driver and as a sewing machine repairman. He is survived by his loving companion, Betty Jane Sage; daughter, Deborah (Kevin) Van Sloun; son, John (Rosanne) Brisson; granddaughters, Gloria (Ryan Paull) Van Sloun and Frances Van Sloun. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy (Lutz) Brisson; wife, Violet (Smithers) Brisson and brother, Leonard Brisson. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN, 55025, with visitation one hour before the mass at the church. If you come, please consider wearing red, his favorite color.
