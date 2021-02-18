Kenneth N. Simonson, age 93, of Bovey, MN passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Grand Village. Kenneth was born in 1927 to Albert and Helen Simonson in Jolliet Township, ND. When Kenneth was 11, the family moved to Faribault, MN when farming became too difficult in North Dakota. After high school, Kenneth served in the United States Navy during World War II. After his discharge, Kenneth attended Dunwoody College and completed courses in electrical work. Kenneth and Betty Luedke were united in marriage on June 19, 1948 at the Congregational Church in Faribault, MN. Kenneth worked various jobs until he started at Farmers Insurance where he worked in sales until his retirement in 1994. Kenneth and Betty moved to Burnt Shanty Lake in Bovey, MN in 1994. Kenneth and Betty enjoyed travelling and spending winters in Port Isabelle, Texas with friends. Kenneth loved to hunt, fish, and watch football, especially the Minnesota Vikings where he held season tickets. Kenneth was a wonderful husband, father, and provider for his family. Preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; two brothers; and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Sue Simonson. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty; sons, Gary (Janice) Simonson, Bruce Simonson; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.