Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kenny was the second of seven children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Annie Ross, and just recently by his brother, Cliff Jr. Kenny is survived by his sister, Pat Ross and brothers, Chris (Jeanine), Dan, Randy and Tim (Kathie). He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. Kenny was a very gentle and kind person, always eager to meet new people and quick with a handshake or a hug (he liked the hugs!). He most always had a smile, asked people how they were and was genuine in every aspect of his life. Kenny knew how to love unconditionally, knew how to forgive and made anywhere he was a much better place. Kenny was very close to his family and also very popular with people of the community near the family store (Ross’ Corner), which he worked in for many years. In his early years, Kenny was a victim to Polio, which slowed him down. Later in his life, he was critically injured in a car accident, which slowed him down. Over the years, Kenny suffered many falls, usually resulting in a broken bone somewhere in his body, which slowed him down. None of these setbacks ever stopped Kenny. He persevered and moved forward, still eager to meet and greet people, both friends and strangers. He loved to go out to eat, to fish or watch the MN Twins and MN Vikings. He loved to watch professional wrestling. He loved playing cards, especially 500 Rummy. He absolutely loved Bingo. When Kenny moved into the Lino Lakes Assisted Living, he shined! Here, he had all sorts of new people to meet and greet. And if you ever tried to call Kenny there, good luck! He was usually upstairs, playing Bingo or Bunco where he loved to be, in a social setting. God got a good one, and now he is pain free, no longer sick or confined to a wheelchair. He is with our parents and brother, walking freely with the Angels. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 4 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Hwy Co. 23) followed by a Graveside service at St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery, Lino Lakes at 11:30 a.m. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com
