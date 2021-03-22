Kenneth George Pitzl, age 75, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away on March 14, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marjory Pitzl; son, Gregory “Greg” Pitzl; sister, Diane Carlson; sister-in-law, Lillian Petersen; brother-in-law, Lawrence Wright. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara (Wright) Pitzl; sisters, Kathy Joyce, Sandy (Mike) Vogel; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Don) Meyer, Lillian Wright; brother-in-law, Mike (Anita) Wright; along with many loving and caring nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 21-11. Please call for additional information if needed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH DOOR #4. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a dementia charity of choice.
