Kenneth Ervin Johnson born 4-17-1941 in Luck, WI. Died August 15, 2020 in Chisago, MN Preceded in death by wife Cynthia. Parents Ervin and Helen Johnson. Special Uncle Norman Johnson. Brothers Ernest and Russ Johnson, Sisters Arlene Smathers and Lucille Peterson. Survived by Sons Brian (Marie) Johnson, Bradley (Stephanie) Johnson, and Brent Johnson. Sister Janice (Chuck) Kruse. Sister in law Carolyn Oldre. Grandchildren Mark (Chong) Darwin, Ashley (Kurt) Muhl, Tyler Darwin, Hunter Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Jordan Johnson. Many nieces and nephews and a multitude of very good friends. Ken was self employed as a CPA in Forest Lake, MN for almost 50 years. Longtime member of Forest Hills Golf Club. Active member of Forest Lake Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. He was an avid Hunter, Fisherman, and loved playing cards with the guys, especially cribbage. Family will host an open house at Ken’s Home from 4-7 p.m. on Friday August 21 with a service at 5 p.m.
