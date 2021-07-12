It would be wrong to say that Kelly lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. She always gave it one more day. Kelly had a laugh that was contagious, a personality that was outrageous. If she wasn't watching your kids, she was doing your hair. She cared and loved everyone more than they ever knew. She loved her daughters and grandkids so incredibly much. Kelly Kay Morris-Pitts, age 51, of Wyoming, MN, died while surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 10, 2021 following complications from Multiple Sclerosis and Covid-19. She is preceded in death by her father, Michael MacAdams. She is survived by her husband, David Pitts; children, Alexis (Brian Dziengel) Morris, Ashley (Kenny Zimmer) Morris, Ariel (Avery) Peterson; grandchildren, Amelia, Aubryn, Izzy, Arwin; mother, Pamela London; step-father, Wally (Candy) Larson; sister, Kari Maurine; niece and goddaughter, Tesa Burnham; godmother, Sandee Warndahl; other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A celebration will follow at Friar Tucks, Forest Lake, Minnesota.
