Kay, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimer's.
She was born August 14, 1937, in Willmar, MN where she attended grade school and high school and was active in scouts and dancing. She was raised by a loving and supportive family and extended family. In school, she built lifelong friendships with a set of strong, smart, and fun-loving women we called the "Willmar Girls," who continued to be an integral part of each other's lives and enjoyed their time together to the fullest.
Kay attended St. Catherine's University, St. Paul, MN where she met and later married John V. Jergens. They married on June 14, 1957; they were together for 32 loving years until John's passing. Kay and John built their life together in Forest Lake, MN raising a family of six children. Kay was active in St. Peter's Catholic Church, volunteered in the community, and had many interests: travel, gardening, fishing, handwork, home décor, and entertaining. A special group of couples formed as they were all beginning their lives in Forest Lake. Many trips, holidays, birthdays, picnics, and parties were enjoyed.
Most of all, Kay enjoyed her children and grandchildren holding small family gatherings, making birthdays and holidays extra special.
She is survived by children Julie Jergens (Tom Wachman), Jane Wiesner (John), John Jergens (Mary Kay), Mary Jergens (Mike Doyle), Elizabeth Jergens, Nancy Rathmann (Patrick), and grandchildren Matt Murphy (Mingzi Li), Jill Jergens, Samuel Jergens (Megan), Christopher Hartnagel, Julia Jergens, Aiden, Dylan, and Katy Rathmann.
In her later years, Kay married Art Windmeier; they were able to travel and enjoy companionship. Kay spent her last years at Gable Pines. We are grateful for the care and assistance the staff extended to her; she was loved there.
Kay called Green Lake, in Spicer, MN "home," where she had fond memories of family and fun. Later this year an intimate memorial of her life and legacy will be held there. Memorials can be sent to The Epilepsy Foundation.
