Kathy Gosiak

Age 80 of Wyoming
Loving Wife, Mom, Granny and Great-Granny. Heaven gained an Angel on September 29, 2021.
Survived by loving husband of 56 years, Alan; children, Kristin (Craig) Kirberger, Stephanie (Don) Schmitt, Katherine Conley, Jeffrey (Guenevere), Steven (Jessica); grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Andrew, Jared, Nicholas, Samantha, Tyler, Grace, Mason, Blake, James; great-granddaughter, Ellie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, L. Herman and Barbara Meysembourg; siblings, Agnes (Ray) Magnuson, Florence (Jim) Murphy, Fran (Ruth) Meysembourg, Beata (Gordie) Wanger, Dorothy (Dan) Conlin, Gene (Josie) Meysembourg, Bobbie (Jim) Wanger, Ted (Margie) Meysembourg, Mary (Bill) Manley, Pete (Mary) Meysembourg.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, October 6th with visitation one hour prior at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church, 13060 Lake Blvd, Lindstrom. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
