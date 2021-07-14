Kathleen "Kathy" M. Hult

Kathleen “Kathy” Hult passed away on July 3, 2021, in her home in Edina, Minnesota, after a 23-year battle with ALS. Her motto to live by was, “I am grateful for what I can do today as I don’t know what I will be able to do tomorrow.” Kathy was born in St. Paul but grew up in Forest Lake. At Forest Lake High School, she played oboe in concert band, was in the thespian club and competed in gymnastics. She was the baton twirler for Forest Lake High School marching band and even twirled fire baton. She graduated with an MBA from the University of Minnesota. Kath’s diagnosis of ALS came in 1999. After that, she served on the board of the ALS association and Helping Paws who trained both her service animals. She was instrumental in starting the annual Walk to Defeat ALS and was also honored as one of the Eleven Who Kare. Kathy is survived by her father Don Hult, sister Christine Hult (Brien Godfrey), nieces Jen and Laura Godfrey, her service dog Claire, and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Bette Hult and service dog Joy. Celebration of her life is planned for the fall. Memorials recommended to the ALS Association in Minnesota.
