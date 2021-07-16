Katherine Ann Sullivan, 74, rode through the gates of Heaven on July 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN. Kathy was born on March 16, 1947, in Clarkfield, MN, to Leslie and Patricia Lee. She grew up in Fridley, MN and attended Fridley High School where she met her true love Rusty Collins. They married in May 1965. They were blessed with two children: Michael and Melissa. Although they divorced, their love remained strong. She remarried to John Sullivan in 1976, and moved to Forest Lake, MN. Her love for motorcycles grew during this period of her life. She got her motorcycle license in 1991 and for a little over a decade she enjoyed the wind in her hair, the sun on her face and hugging the curves as she rode all over Minnesota and South Dakota for Sturgis Week! She was an Addiction Counselor at Hazelden in Chisago City, MN. She celebrated 36 years of sobriety on June 27. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Richard) Neuman; grandchildren Sarah and Joshua Neuman, Samantha Marshall and Haylee Collins; and sister Karen Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie (Louella) Lee and Patricia Ballman; her son Michael Collins; and her first husband Rusty Collins. Funeral services will be held at Willowbrook Church in Forest Lake, MN on Saturday, July 31 from 2-4 p.m. We would love to hear your thunder, so if you ride, please ride your motorcycle to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Peace in memory of mom.
