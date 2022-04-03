Kari Winkelman, age 49, of North Branch, Minnesota, died Friday, April 1, 2022, following brief health complications.
Kari worked for many years as an early childhood teacher until her health prevented her from continuing her passion. Kari loved children and cats. She will be remembered as a kind person with a good heart.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Hendrickson, Ralph and Carol Winkelman.
She will be forever missed by her parents, Daniel and Kathleen; brothers, Kirk (Alyssa), Mark; nieces and nephews, Adrianna, Isaac (Katrina), Jeremy, Steven, Evelynn, Khloe, Kylie; aunt, Priscilla (Dave) Foss; other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Chisago Lakes Baptist Church, 9387 Wyoming Trail, Chisago City, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Oak Park Cemetery, Columbus, Minnesota.
