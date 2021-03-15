Loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 11, 2021. Karen was an outdoor enthusiast, she loved horseback riding, fishing and camping. She worked as a childcare provider for over 40 years. Karen also loved music and to spend time with her friends singing Karaoke. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Jeanette Jagoe; brothers, Patrick and Michael Jagoe. Survived by daughters, Michelle Rafftery, Christine Rafftery, Pamela Rafftery; grandchildren, Shane Rafftery, Joseph Rafftery, Nathan Hunter, Jesse Rafftery; great-grandchildren, Jasmyn, Madison, Noah, Emma, Dustin; siblings, Jim (Carol) Jagoe, Ellen (Mike) Patrow, Judy (Tom) Alberts, Janet (Dave) Koecher, Joan (Guy) Vellieux, Paula Jagoe; four-legged friend, Sophia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Karen’s life 1 p.m. Friday, March 19th with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family for donation to cancer research.
