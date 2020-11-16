Karen (Kress) Nelson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Karen, Bob Nelson’s kind and caring wife of 55 years. Blanketed by the love and prayers of family and friends, she passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, just after midnight in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bob is from Forest Lake and grew up in Scandia. Karen was born three months early in September 1943 in Huntington, WV to Alice and W.T. (Bill) Kress. She was the oldest of three children, a loving sister to her brothers Jim and Bill. After graduating from Kermit High School in West Virginia in 1961, she attended college at Marshall University, then moved to Florida and attended St. Petersburg Junior College where she met Bob, the love of her life. They married less than a year later on the day after Christmas and began their 55-year adventure, living in four states and a short time in Germany. For their 25th Anniversary, they renewed their vows at the church in Kermit she loved so much and this built the foundation for their next 30 years. Karen was an extremely talented seamstress and quilter and was also the family historian; she spent over 20 years tracing the family history back to the 1700s. Karen is survived by her Husband Bob of Ormond Beach, FL; her Son John and Daughter Kimberly (Rob); her Brothers Jim (Sue), and Bill; Brother-in-law Gary (Carol) and is predeceased by her Sister-in-law Sharon (Bill) and her Niece Robyn Kress Hayes. Karen loved being a doting Grandmother and is survived and deeply missed by her seven Grandchildren: John’s children Haley, Marcella, Jack, James, and Ty; Kimberly’s children Robbie and Henry; and a whole bunch of Grandpups and Grandcats she loved to snuggle. She enjoyed being the beloved Aunt of Bryan (Kandie), Tracy (Kristi), Kevin (Laura) Nelson; and Barry Kress; and she adored their children. Karen was a true and loyal friend. Karen is survived by her many dear friends near and far, including her close friends and their children who she thought of as her own- Susan Oliver (Bob), April Tomei (Wayne), and Shirley Sticht (Larry). There will be a Celebration of Life in New Smyrna Beach, FL over Thanksgiving weekend for close family. A service in Kermit, WV will be held sometime in the next nine months. When the summer flowers begin to bloom, Karen will be laid to rest in the Elim Lutheran Church cemetery in Scandia, MN. Thank you to all the caregivers who lovingly took care of Karen for the last several months. The kindness and genuine caring that was given to her will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Karen’s childhood church in West Virginia, Kermit UMC, PO Box 455, Kermit WV 25674.
