Kae Bollinger, age 59, of Forest Lake, MN, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully in the presence of family, and many loved ones nearby in spirit, on May 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1961 to Donald and Esther Williams, she was their ninth of 13 children. She grew up on the family farm, outside of Jamestown, ND. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1979. She attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD, where she met her husband, Bruce Bollinger. Although they lived in both South Dakota and Texas, Minnesota won their hearts and is where they raised their two beautiful children, Morgan and Trevor. She loved to spend time playing with her grandchildren, Mason and Madeline. Kae was known to many in her community, whether greeting them with her welcoming smile, warming their hearts with her sense of joy, or touching their lives through her humble service. She was known as “Mom, or Mama 2” by many of her children’s friends and made everyone feel welcomed in her home. Kae will be remembered for her notoriously sharp wit, easy-going manner, contagious laugh, and her steadfast expression of joy and contentment. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing games, watching westerns and visiting with others. She’ll forever be known to her siblings as “the smartest.” Never complaining, Kae previously beat cancer three times and was upbeat and courageous to the end. Her gentle, kind soul will be sorely missed and remembered. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Esther; husband, Bruce; nieces; Jenna Williams, Sara Jones; nephews, Daryn Moser, Casey Jones. Survived by children, Morgan (Matt) Lindholm, Trevor; grandchildren, Mason, Madeline; siblings, Louise Williams, Don (Sylvia) Williams, Marlys Williams, Warren (Deb) Williams, Diane (Rick) Fergus, Sharon (Rodney) Kluvers, Irene (Jerry Mayer) Williams, Randy (Cheryl) Williams, Doug (Karen) Williams, Lori (James) Monroe, Danelle (Paul) Nelson, Gina (John) Jones; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Kae’s life will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Forest Lake at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Forest Hills United Methodist Church or Piper Breast Center.
